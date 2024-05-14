(BIVN) – May 2024 has been proclaimed Wildfire Community Preparedness Month in Hawai‘i County.

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth recently made the official proclamation with the intent to “raise awareness, educate the public, and encourage proactive measures to reduce the risk and impact of wildfires across the county.”

“Preparedness is something that we can all do for free that will keep our homes, families, and communities safe in the event of a wildfire,” said Mayor Roth. “We’ve seen how quickly fires can spread, especially with increasingly dry conditions. By doing our part and taking the necessary precautions in and around our homes, we can significantly reduce the spread of wildfires.”

Mayor Roth added, “we encourage everyone in our community to take this opportunity to learn, prepare, and act. Together, we can make Hawai‘i County a safer place for all.”

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

The County of Hawai‘i urges all residents to participate in wild fire preparedness by educating themselves on fire protection resources, and learning about the Ready-Set-Go! fire preparedness framework offered by the Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization. These efforts will help reduce deaths, injuries, and property losses, making a significant difference before, during, and after a wildfire.

For more information on wildfire preparedness, visit hwmo.org.