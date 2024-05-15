(BIVN) – The Flood Watch previously issued for the Island of Hawaiʻi has been cancelled, as the kona low developing 500 miles north of Kauai is expected to intensify, yet bring minimal moisture to the Big Island.

The low will is forecast to pull “copious moisture from the deep tropics” over the islands, bringing heavy rain over Oʻahu and possibly parts of Maui County, tonight through Thursday.

As part of a lengthy discussion on Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Honolulu explained the reasoning for cancelling the Flood Watch for Hawaiʻi County.

From the National Weather Service:

For Big Island, confidence is high that the main moisture band will remain well west of the Big Island. Some spotty afternoon showers will continue to remain possible, especially over the slopes Thursday afternoon, but with 500 mb temperatures warming (-7C), the atmosphere should be too stable to produce heavy rain rates. Thus, the Flood Watch has been cancelled for the Big Island. Over Kau and Puna districts, steady south winds will likely bring showery weather to the area but intensities should remain light to moderate. As far as winds, we saw breezy southerly winds pick up today and will likely pick up another notch on Thursday. Some gusty winds will be possible on Thursday with wind gusts of up to 40 mph across select localized areas downwind of terrain over lower Puna and South Hilo districts.

The Flood Watch remains in effect for the remainder of the State.