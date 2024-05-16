(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory is in effect for south-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, while the State of Hawaiʻi has declared an emergency in response to the kona low weather event that is expected to soak the other islands.

The Big Island is not expected to be impacted as severely by the kona low, and the Flood Watch that was previously issued has been cancelled.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has, however, issued a High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores of the Big Island, where surf of 7 to 10 feet is possible until Friday afternoon. The rough conditions are due to a combination of “breezy onshore winds and a fresh, long-period south-southwest swell filling in.”

The office of the Governor provided this information on the Emergency Proclamation, or EP: