(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory is in effect for south-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, while the State of Hawaiʻi has declared an emergency in response to the kona low weather event that is expected to soak the other islands.
The Big Island is not expected to be impacted as severely by the kona low, and the Flood Watch that was previously issued has been cancelled.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has, however, issued a High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores of the Big Island, where surf of 7 to 10 feet is possible until Friday afternoon. The rough conditions are due to a combination of “breezy onshore winds and a fresh, long-period south-southwest swell filling in.”
The office of the Governor provided this information on the Emergency Proclamation, or EP:
The EP is effective immediately and allows the Adjutant General to activate units of the National Guard to work in coordination with local authorities, emergency management agencies and other relevant stakeholders to mitigate the impact of the Kona Low storm.
Heavy and sustained rainfall is expected to impact wide swaths of the islands in the coming hours through the weekend into the next week, particularly in the City and County of Honolulu, Kaua‘i County and Maui County. Isolated areas may receive eight to 10 inches of rain, including thunderstorms and gusty winds posing a significant risk of flooding, landslides and associated impacts.
“We are taking our preparedness seriously. The National Guard is on-hand to respond swiftly and effectively to any emergencies that arise from the Kona Low storm conditions,” said Governor Green.
County and state agencies are directed to provide emergency relief and engage in emergency management functions. The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency is on partial activation and Administrator James D.S. Barros will take appropriate emergency management actions.
“We urge all residents to stay informed, follow safety advisories and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families,” said Major General Hara.
Governor Green and state officials will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary.
