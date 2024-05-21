(BIVN) – An unoccupied, unpermitted structure in the Hawaiian Ocean Estates subdivision of Kaʻū burned down on Monday night.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department says it responded to the fire at 92-8873 Leilani Pkwy just after 9 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find a 1,000 sq ft structure, located about 250 ft down a steep driveway, fully involved. The structure and personal belongings were reported to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. The owner of the structure was reported by the fire department to be “unknown at this time”, however it was also reported that the Hawaiʻi Police Department is “aware of the owner”.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and no evacuations were necessary.