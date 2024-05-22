(BIVN) – Officials held a blessing and groundbreaking ceremony for a new emergency roadway project in Waikōloa on Tuesday.

The new egress road will connect Kamakoa Nui Drive with Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway near the 71-mile marker. The egress will be in addition to the County’s Hulu Street emergency exit.

Officials say the road is being constructed and funded by a private landowner.

The groundbreaking event was attended by various state and local officials.

“This roadway has long been promised to the Waikōloa community, and our administration is committed to fulfilling that promise,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a Hawaiʻi County news release. “While our primary goal is to establish a second connector route to the Village, we recognize the urgent need for additional emergency exit points. Therefore, we requested the landowners to divide the project into phases to expedite its completion, ensuring the safety and well-being of Waikōloa Village residents.”

“For years, Waikoloa Village has sought an alternative access route to serve its growing community. Thanks to the increased concerns in the aftermath of the Lahaina wildfires, Mayor Roth and his administration in partnership with local stakeholders were able to propose an expedited emergency access route that finally broke ground,” said Governor Green, M.D. “We thank the Waikoloa Village community for being champions of this project and supporting efforts to enhance our shared safety and well-being.”

From the County news release: