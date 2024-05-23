(BIVN) – A virtual public meeting will be held this evening on planned state transportation improvements planned for Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is hosting a first round of meetings on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) update for federal fiscal years 2025 – 2028.

“The STIP is a four-year programming implementation document that identifies state and county transportation projects,” explained the DOT. “A project must be on the STIP to be eligible for Federal Highway and Transit funds.”

Information and locations of projects that will be discussed at the virtual meetings can be found here.

For the first Hawaiʻi island meeting, set for Thursday, May 23, 6:30 p.m. HST:

Teams meeting Link: Join the meeting now

Dial-in by phone: 808-829-4853. Use conference ID: 987 038 450#

A second Hawaiʻi island meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 29, 6:30 p.m. HST: