(BIVN) – Hours after a police search for a missing woman led them to a Hawaiian Paradise Park residence where a man appeared to commit suicide upon their arrival, a decomposing body was discovered on a vacant, undeveloped property in the same Puna subdivision.

The discovery of the human remains on the 16-200 block of 36th Avenue is believed to be connected to the active missing person investigation involving a 37-year-old Puna woman, police say. The body was found to be in advanced stages of decomposition.

The discovery was made Thursday evening by members of the Area I Criminal Investigation Division, using information obtained during an investigation at a residence located on the 15-2000 block of 15th Avenue, where a search was executed by police personnel earlier in the day.

A police news release described the start of the search, which coincided with the apparent suicide by a man inside the residence:

Upon arrival at the residence, police personnel immediately made numerous announcements identifying themselves and their intention of executing a search warrant. At this time, a loud “pop” was heard which resembled a gunshot. Police personnel then set up a secure perimeter, and began checking on nearby residences to insure their safety.

The department’s Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were activated as the residence may have contained an armed barricaded subject. Upon later entry into the residence, personnel located the body of a deceased male with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was also located.

The identity of the deceased male is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin, police said.

Police at the scene of the incident confirmed they were looking for Ashley Kuregian, who went missing earlier this month. The 38-year-old female was last seen at a residence on 15th Avenue on the evening of Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Police say they secured the area where the human remains were discovered on 36th Avenue, and maintained custody of the scene overnight. The body was recovered at about 9:40 a.m. on Friday morning.

Police say an autopsy was performed Friday afternoon, “and the forensic pathologist has deferred the cause and manner of death pending additional forensic examination and testing.”

The identity of the body is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Area I Criminal Investigation Division personnel are continuing this investigation and ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact Detective Amy Omaya of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381, or via email at amy.omaya@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.