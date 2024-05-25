(BIVN) – Utility probing is set to take place on Lanikaula Street next week, in the area from Kilauea Avenue to Manono Street.

This area of Lanikaula street is the location of the planned Lanikaula Street Rehabilitation Project. The Department of Public Works previously reported the project would include “roadway asphalt concrete repaving, shoulder construction, concrete curbs, pavement striping, markings, street signs, and the addition of bike lanes on both sides of the road on Lanikaula Street between Manono Street and Kīlauea Avenue.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

This important work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 29. Utility probing assists contractors in locating utility lines and determining their depth from the road surface.