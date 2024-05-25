(BIVN) – Utility probing is set to take place on Lanikaula Street next week, in the area from Kilauea Avenue to Manono Street.
This area of Lanikaula street is the location of the planned Lanikaula Street Rehabilitation Project. The Department of Public Works previously reported the project would include “roadway asphalt concrete repaving, shoulder construction, concrete curbs, pavement striping, markings, street signs, and the addition of bike lanes on both sides of the road on Lanikaula Street between Manono Street and Kīlauea Avenue.”
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
This important work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 29. Utility probing assists contractors in locating utility lines and determining their depth from the road surface.
The utility probing will take place from 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM. During this time, one-lane closures will be in effect on Lanikaula Street. Commuters are encouraged to use detour routes via Kekuanaoa Street and East Kawili Street to avoid delays. The Hawaiʻi Police Department will be on-site to direct traffic and ensure a smooth flow.
The Department appreciates the communities cooperation and patience as they work to improve the community’s infrastructure.
