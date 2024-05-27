(BIVN) – The children’s playground at the Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area at the base of Maunakea will be closed, starting on Tuesday, May 26h.
The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks & Recreation says the closure is needed to allow for the installation of a new safety surfacing system.
The Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area itself will remain open to the public.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
The playground closure is expected to last approximately one week, and the playground will be fenced off during this time. The project’s timeline is subject to change, with completion dependent on weather conditions and the potential for discovering hidden problems below the existing surfacing.
The park itself, and the restrooms and other facilities and amenities located there, will remain open during the project.
Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area, located off the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, is a popular stopping point for travelers crossing Hawai‘i Island. In addition to the playground, the park features restroom facilities, a walking path with fitness equipment, and bunkhouses and cabins that allow for permitted camping.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
MAUNAKEA, Hawaiʻi - The children’s playground area at Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area will close, starting Tuesday, in order to install a new safety surfacing system.