(BIVN) – The winners of Nā Leo TV’s inaugural Youth Media Challenge awards were celebrated earlier this month during a ceremony at the Grand Naniloa Hotel in Hilo.

More than 250 youth from 24 schools participated in the event, creating digital artwork, public service announcements, and short films on a variety of topics.

“We are inspired by the stories and ideas our youth have shared and are thrilled by the overwhelming response to this challenge,” said Ashley Kierkiewicz, President & CEO of Nā Leo TV, in a news release. “We are already planning for next year’s challenge to be even bigger and better. Given the fantastic participation, we will work with schools over the summer to invest in equipment for media labs, enabling youth to continue their content creation journey.”

Nā Leo TV shared imagery and this description detailing the Saturday, May 18th event:

The awards ceremony was a vibrant affair, emceed by popular radio personality Ku‘ehu Mauga. Attendees enjoyed a lively lunch hour with music by Positive Motion, further adding to the festive atmosphere.

Keynote speaker Lacy Deniz, a former Hawai‘i News Now reporter and native of Hawai‘i Island, delivered an inspiring address. Deniz emphasized the value of perseverance and dedication, encouraging youth to pursue their dreams, no matter the obstacles. The enthusiasm was shared by attendees, including parents like Jessica Henry, whose son was among the award recipients. “We really enjoyed ourselves. My son won an award and it has really encouraged him towards making bigger dreams and goals come true. What a great event!” 54 awards for media projects such as digital artwork, public service announcement, and short film were presented across 13 categories, each sponsored by local organizations dedicated to supporting community development and youth empowerment.

The categories and their sponsors include:

Support Local • KTA Super Stores, Title Sponsor

Water, Our Most Precious Resource • Dept. of Water Supply, Title Sponsor

Community Safety • Hawai‘i Police Department

Creating Peace • Rotary Clubs of Hilo, South Hilo, and Hilo Bay

Digital Equity • Hawaiian Telcom

Disaster Preparedness • Civil Defense Agency

Energy Resilience • Hawaiian Electric

Fentanyl Awareness • Hawai‘i Island Fentanyl Task Force

Financial Literacy • Hawai‘i Community FCU

Homeless Awareness • HOPE Services Hawai‘i

Ocean Preservation • Division of Aquatic Resources

Safe Transportation • Hawai‘i Dept. of Transportation

Visit with Respect • Hawai‘i Tourism Authority

The Nā Leo TV news release continues:

Each participant received a swag bag with an exclusive commemorative t-shirt, achievement certificate, hydroflask, stickers, pens, and a notebook. Winners received a medal, certificate, and one of many prizes totaling nearly $20,000. The prizes included Insta360 cameras, GoPros, phone cages, gimbals, drawing monitors, Beats Studio Buds, Wacom Bamboo pens, selfie sticks, LED pix art displays, light panels, gaming and podcast microphones, ring light kits, portable lights, wireless mics, and phone cranes.