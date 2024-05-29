(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police are still seeking information related to a traffic-related death on the Puainako Street extension in Hilo that occurred in the summer of 2022.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai’i Island police are once again renewing their request for information on a traffic-related incident that occurred in August 2022, on Puainako Street in Hilo. The incident left 62-year-old Allen Y.L. Kealoha, of Pahoa, dead.

On August 24, 2022, at approximately 6:20 a.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to the Puainako Street extension near the 3 mile-marker for a report of a male that had reportedly been struck by a vehicle. Responding officers later determined that Kealoha had stopped his commercial flatbed delivery truck on the side of the roadway just above the entrance to the Hilo Hillside subdivision. It is believed the vehicle may have experienced mechanical issues, and that Kealoha was also securing his cargo. Based on evidence at the scene, investigators believe Kealoha may have been struck by his own vehicle.

Witnesses reported seeing another vehicle with two male occupants to be in the area around the same time. Police have not been able to identify and interview these individuals.

Kealoha was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Area I Criminal Investigation Division and Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit personnel responded to the scene to continue this investigation, which remains classified as a Coroner’s Inquest.

An autopsy was performed, and based on the limited known circumstances in this investigation, the forensic pathologist ruled Kealoha’s cause of death as blunt force injuries of the torso, and the manner of death as accidental.

Police continue to seek answers in this case in order to provide some type of closure for Kealoha’s family. Anyone that may have any information on this incident or who may have been in the area of the Puainako Street extension on Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022, is urged to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or the Area I Criminal Investigation Division, at (808) 961-2255.