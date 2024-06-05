(BIVN) – The eruption that began southwest of Kīlauea’s summit on June 3 remains paused, however the fissures that formed during the activity were seen glowing on webcams overnight.

“Activity in this region remains dynamic and could change quickly,” scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote on Tuesday evening. “All activity is located within Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park. HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea and will issue additional notices as needed.”

The site of the latest eruption is in a closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Park officials say the Kaʻū Desert area is closed due to volcanic gas hazards including Hilina Pali Road, Kulanaokuaiki Campground, Pepeiao Cabin and Maunaiki Trail. Kaʻaha is open and accessible by Puna Coast Trail.

From the most recent update by the USGS HVO, issued at 4:10 p.m. on June 4th:

Although lava effusion ceased around noon yesterday, June 3, areas of incandescence and elevated volcanic gas emissions continue. At approximately noon today, a sulfur dioxide emission rate of approximately 5,500 tonnes per day was measured. While this emission rate is decreased compared to the measurement of 12,000 tonnes per day yesterday afternoon, it remains elevated for an area that is not currently erupting lava. Volcanic tremor, a signal associated with fluid movement, continues to be recorded on summit seismometers, though earthquake activity and rates of ground deformation remain low in the region of Kīlaueaʻs summit and upper rift zone areas.