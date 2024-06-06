(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County water officials say the tap water in Laupāhoehoe is safe to drink, following the discovery of trace amounts of chromium in one of the wells.

On Wednesday, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health announced that chromium was detected in water samples from the Laupāhoehoe P-2 Well, which is part of the County of Hawai‘i Department of Water Supply’s Laupāhoehoe-Kapehu system.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply followed up with its own news release on Thursday, emphasizing that “there are no adverse health risks associated with consuming the drinking water.”

From the Hawaiʻi County DWS: