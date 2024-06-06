(BIVN) – The Pololū Trail will be temporarily closed on Friday, June 7th, in order to hold ceremonial protocols in honor of Tūtū Cheryl Sproat, a pillar of the North Kohala community.
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources:
The Pololū Trail will be closed temporarily on Friday, June 7, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This includes the limited parking area, which will be used for cultural and ceremonial protocols to honor the passing of Tūtū Cheryl Sproat, a pillar of the North Kohala community.
Tūtū Cheri was well-respected in the community and was an integral part of developing and assisting with the Pololū Trail Steward Program. She graciously allowed her home, adjacent to the trailhead at the end of the road, to be used by the stewards. She also volunteered her time as a trail steward, telling visitors stories of the area and sharing historic, black-and-white photos.
The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is asking for everyone’s patience and understanding as the community welcomes Tūtū Cheri home during this closure.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
NORTH KOHALA, Hawaiʻi - The Pololū Trail, including the limited parking area, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for cultural and ceremonial protocols.