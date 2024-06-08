(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi police have charged a Mountain View man with an array of property, drug, and ammunition offenses after an alleged burglary in Pāhoa.

34-year-old Dustin Crivello was arrested on June 5, and made his initial court appearance on June 7th in South Hilo District Court.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The charges stem from an incident which was reported on June 5, 2024, at about 11:04 a.m., where an active burglary was reported to be occurring at a residence located on the 15-2000 block of Moano Street, in Pahoa.

Responding officers contacted the reporting party who informed officers that there was a male party at one of his neighbor’s house who shouldn’t be there. Officers then contacted the homeowner who confirmed that nobody should be in his residence or on his property. Upon further investigation, officers were able to determine that numerous items were removed from the residence and property, to include his vehicle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers contacted Crivello who was arrested and transported to the East Hawaii Detention Center for booking, processing, and continued investigation by the Area I Criminal Investigation Section. A vehicle registered to Crivello which was at the scene was recovered and towed to the Hawai’i Police Department pending the execution of a search warrant. On June 6, 2024, detectives executed a search warrant on Crivello’s vehicle resulting in the recovery of: • Over 1.7 grams of methamphetamine

• A methamphetamine-smoking pipe

• A check belonging to the victim

• A live 9mm round of ammunition

• A receipt from Kea’au pawn shop for Dustin Crivello



Detectives followed up with the pawn shop in Kea’au, and later learned that Crivello sold a Rigid brand table saw to them, which was stolen from the victim’s residence. The table saw was recovered as evidence. After conferring with the Hawai’i County Prosecutor’s Office on June 6, 2024, detectives charged Crivello for the following offenses: • First-degree Burglary

• Second-degree Theft

• Ownership or Possession Prohibited

• Place to Keep Ammunition

• Third-degree Promoting a Dangerous Drug

• Unauthorized Possession of Personal Confidential Information



Total bail was set at $31,000. Unable to post bail, Crivello made his initial court appearance on June 7, 2024, in South Hilo District Court.

Police say the initial investigation was conducted by Puna District Patrol Officers and was taken over by Detective Kimo Keli’ipa’akaua of the Area I Criminal Investigations Section. Anyone with information regarding this crime can contact Detective Keli’ipa’akaua at (808) 961-2375 or at kimo.keliipaakaua@hawaiicounty.gov.