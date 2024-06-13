(BIVN) – Health officials are reminding the public to be vigilant due to high levels of COVID-19 activity in Hawai‘i.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health said on Tuesday that the DOH Respiratory Disease Dashboard shows COVID-19 disease activity level is in the red, indicating the virus is circulating at high levels compared with historic trends. “This high level means that recommended precautions are more important for reducing risk,” the DOH said.

Hawaiʻi residents are urged to stay away from others if they are felling sick, wearing masks indoors, and testing if you have COVID symptoms.

DOH says it continues to monitor the activity.