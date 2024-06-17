(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Law Enforcement announced Monday that it is resuming the execution of court-ordered writs and evictions.

From the DLE:

In late April, the DLE initiated a safety stand-down after a critical incident in Waiʻanae. The purpose of that stand-down was to provide time and space so that the DLE could comprehensively review its eviction procedures. “Evictions can be dangerous and emotionally charged,” said DLE Director Jordan Lowe. “Our review is completed, and as a result, we have provided our law enforcement officers with additional guidance that allows us to resume serving writs and conducting evictions in the community.”

The DLE says community members that need a writ of possession or ejectment served should contact the Sheriff Division during business hours, Monday-Friday, from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Those who have previously requested a writ be served can contact the Sheriff Division for an update, the DLE says.

The Sheriff Division can be reached at the following telephone numbers: