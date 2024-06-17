(BIVN) – A suspect in a recent Waimea convenience store burglary was caught on security cam, and police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person seen in the video footage.

Police say the suspect is approximately 5-feet tall and 100 pounds. The suspect, whose brown hair can be seen in a “bun”, is believed to be a “left-handed” female. She is described as wearing a green head cover, dark-colored face covering, a black long-sleeved sweater, long black pants, black shoes, dark-colored gloves, while carrying a black back pack.

The incident occurred three weeks ago.

From a Hawaiʻi Police news release:

On May 30, 2024, at approximately 1:25 am, South Kohala Patrol Officers responded to a burglary alarm at a Kamuela convenience store on Mamalahoa Highway. Upon arrival, Officers discovered a broken glass window. During the course of their investigation, they learned that several electronic smoking devices, commonly known as “E-cigarettes” had been stolen from within the business. Upon reviewing video footage, the suspect can be seen entering the parking lot on a blue bicycle. Shortly after arriving, the suspect, while clenching a hammer in their left hand is seen smashing the window. The suspect then enters the store through the broken window, removes the items from a display, exits through the broken window, then flees on the bicycle toward Mamalahoa Highway.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or email Officer Jessica Cook at Jessica.cook@hawaiicounty.gov.