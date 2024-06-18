(BIVN) – A hearing involving Sandwich Isles Communications, Inc. was held before the Hawai‘i Public Utilities on Monday, concerning its termination of service in Hawaiian Home Lands.

Earlier this month, the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands scrambled to ensure continued broadband service to remote homestead communities, such as Puʻukapu in the area of Waimea on Hawaiʻi island, due to the bankruptcy of Sandwich Isles Communications, or SIC.

Governor Josh Green recently signed an Emergency Proclamation “to avoid loss of telecommunications services for many Hawaiian Home Lands households across the state.”

The Hawai‘i PUC issued a notice of violation to SIC, and ordered it “not to terminate service to customers and to continue service to its customers without disruption or reduction in quality; to maintain and preserve its equipment in good working order; and to maintain and preserve customer records.”

The commission order followed the SIC announcement to its customers that it would be terminating internet and voice services June 1.

“Sandwich Isles Communication failed to provide timely notice to the Public Utilities Commission of its intent to abandon or discontinue service, as required by commission rules and regulations,” said Public Utilities Commission Chair, Leo Asuncion, in a news release. “In line with the Emergency Proclamation issued by Governor Josh Green, M.D., the commission is also concerned that the company may be engaging in conduct that is detrimental to the public interest.”

The commission’s order to show cause hearing required SIC to explain “why it should not be held in violation for failing to comply with rules relating to its provision of regulated service.”

“We terminated service because we ran out of money,” said SIC president and founder Albert Hee during the PUC hearing, under cross examination by the Consumer Advocate. “We didn’t research anything. We ran out of money. Its like going to McDonald’s and not being able to buy a hamburger. You don’t buy the hamburger. So, when you run out of money, you run out of money.”

At the conclusion of the hearing, commissioners said they will be issuing a decision and order on the matter in the future.