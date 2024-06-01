(BIVN) – Following the news that Sandwich Isle Communications will end services on Saturday, June 1, Governor Josh Green signed an Emergency Proclamation “to avoid loss of telecommunications services for many Hawaiian Home Lands households across the state.”

“We must ensure that our communities remain connected to critical services, including emergency medical, police and fire services” stated Governor Green in a news release. “Providers carry a responsibility to maintain services for their customers.”

The Sandwich Isle Communications termination could leave approximately 1,500 households and several business, schools, and other institutions on Hawaiian Home Lands without phone and/or internet services.

The Office of the Governor says the Emergency Proclamation “directs all state agencies to assist in the effort keep continuity of service and orders telecommunication providers to prevent any disruption or interruption of telecommunication and broad and services.”

“It is unacceptable that Sandwich Isles Communications is planning to disconnect the services that its customers depend on with so little notice,” said Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke. “We strongly urge Sandwich Isles Communications to transition Hawaiian Home Lands lessees to alternate service providers in an orderly and responsible process.”



The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands responded to the Governor’s action, saying the department “is grateful to Governor Green for issuing an Emergency Proclamation”.



“The proclamation will allow DHHL to more swiftly procure technology, extend telecommunications infrastructure, and work with alternate service providers to reestablish phone and internet service for the customers SIC has disconnected,” the DHHL said.