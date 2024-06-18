(BIVN) – The general public is invited to take part in a two-day Community Emergency Response Team Basic Training course in North Kohala next month in July.

The event will take place at the Old Kohala District Courthouse in Kapaʻau.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Agency has scheduled the training for Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21, 2024 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The training is free and open to the general public.

“This is an in-depth FEMA emergency response training class to empower participants and their communities on how to best respond to an emergency or disaster,” a Civil Defense announcement stated.

To register for this class, officials say you can email hawaiicert@gmail.com with your name and phone number. Registration to attend this class closes Friday, June 28. “Training is offered on a first-come-first-served basis as seating is limited,” civil defense officials said.

“This course could help save a life,” civil defense officials say.