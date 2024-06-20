(BIVN) – A 29-year-old motorcyclist died after a two-vehicle collision in Kona on Wednesday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Palani Road and Kealakaa Street.

The 29-year-old victim, who is from Kona, was not identified by police, pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Responding to a call at 7:56 p.m., Police investigation revealed that a black 2023 Yamaha XTZ690 traveling north (mauka) had overtaken several vehicles on Palani Road prior to the crash. After passing the vehicles, the motorcycle was then observed disregarding a red stop light and drove between two stopped vehicles at the intersection. The motorcycle clipped a silver 2006 Nissan Frontier pickup truck that was being operated by a 59-year-old Kailua-Kona man. After clipping the Nissan pickup, the rider was ejected from the motorcycle and struck a utility pole. The 29-year-old male rider was transported to the Kona Community Hospital and was pronounced dead at 10:04 p.m. Police believe that speed was a factor in the crash. The 29-year-old male was not wearing his helmet.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Ansel Robinson at 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at ansel.robinson@hawaiicounty.gov.

This is the 19th traffic fatality this year compared to 9 at this time last year.