(BIVN) – Five members of Hawai‘i Police Department were honored this week for their efforts to stop drunk and drugged driving on Big Island roadways.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Hawai‘i and the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation recognized the police personnel at luncheon events in Hilo on June 18th, and Kona on June 19th.

Those recognized include HPD’s Traffic Services Manager Torey Keltner, Officer Jason Miyashiro, Officer Lawrence Kobayashi, Officer John Harvey, and Officer Adam Roberg.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Since joining Hawai‘i Police Department nine years ago, Keltner has played a significant role in managing grants to conduct impaired driving enforcement operations for the department, securing $485,948 in grant funding during 2023. He is persistent in locating and coordinating nationally-recognized training for personnel to ensure they have the skills and abilities to be able to successfully prosecute impaired drivers.



A six-year veteran of the department, Officer Miyashiro was honored for his work as a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) and DRE trainer, responsible for training future DRE officers. Assigned to the Puna district, Officer Miyashiro has conducted 34 DRE evaluations during his career. He was previously recognized by MADD in 2019.



Officer Kobayashi has worked in the South Hilo district for most of his 23-year-career with HPD and is known for his dedicated traffic and impaired driver enforcement. Last year he issued 746 traffic citations, completed 46 Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant (OVUII) arrests and investigations, as well as generating 1,068 additional investigations. Kobayashi was previously honored by MADD in 2018 and 2019.