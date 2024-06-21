(BIVN) – Police are warning the public about another phone scam reported on Hawaiʻi island.

The Hawai‘i Police Department says it has received reports of unknown individuals calling Big Island residents posing as Hawai‘i Police Department officers.

“If members of the public receive a phone call of this nature and they are unsure of the authenticity of the caller, please hang up and call police dispatch at (808) 935-3311 to be routed to the appropriate district station for further information,” police wrote in a news release.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The scammers are posing as police officers. In one instance, a scammer posed as a police captain, leaving a message for the victim stating they were calling from the “Hilo Police Department Civil Processing Unit” regarding an important court-related matter. If people call back the phone number provided they get a recorded voice mail message stating they have reached Hilo Police Department. While Hawai‘i Island police officers have called individuals with outstanding warrants as a courtesy in hopes that they may turn themselves in, they will never ask for payment of any kind over the phone. Hawai‘i Police Department is the official name of the only police department on island. Hawai‘i Police Department does not have a Civil Processing Unit.

The Hawai‘i Police Department made the following recommendations: