(BIVN) – Police are warning the public about another phone scam reported on Hawaiʻi island.
The Hawai‘i Police Department says it has received reports of unknown individuals calling Big Island residents posing as Hawai‘i Police Department officers.
“If members of the public receive a phone call of this nature and they are unsure of the authenticity of the caller, please hang up and call police dispatch at (808) 935-3311 to be routed to the appropriate district station for further information,” police wrote in a news release.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
The scammers are posing as police officers. In one instance, a scammer posed as a police captain, leaving a message for the victim stating they were calling from the “Hilo Police Department Civil Processing Unit” regarding an important court-related matter. If people call back the phone number provided they get a recorded voice mail message stating they have reached Hilo Police Department.
While Hawai‘i Island police officers have called individuals with outstanding warrants as a courtesy in hopes that they may turn themselves in, they will never ask for payment of any kind over the phone. Hawai‘i Police Department is the official name of the only police department on island. Hawai‘i Police Department does not have a Civil Processing Unit.
The Hawai‘i Police Department made the following recommendations:
- Verify the caller’s identity: Always request the full name, identification number, and contact information of the caller. Legitimate law enforcement officers will provide this information without hesitation. Verify their credentials by contacting the Hawai‘i Police Department at (808) 935-3311 or the agency they claim to represent using publicly available contact information.
- Refrain from sharing personal information: Avoid disclosing personal details, such as your Social Security number, bank account information, credit card numbers, or any other sensitive data over the phone unless you are absolutely certain about the legitimacy of the caller.
- Be cautious of urgent or coercive tactics: Scammers often create a sense of urgency, coercing victims into immediate action. They may threaten arrest, fines, or legal consequences to pressure you into revealing personal information or making immediate payments. Take a step back, remain calm, and verify the authenticity of the call before making any decisions or taking action.
- Educate yourself and loved ones: Share this information with your friends, family, and vulnerable individuals within your community. By spreading awareness, we can collectively protect ourselves and prevent these scams from succeeding.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
ISLAND OF HAWAIʻI - Unknown individuals have been calling Big Island residents, posing as Hawai‘i Police Department officers.