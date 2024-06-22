(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department is once again participating in an island-wide backpack drive for Big Island keiki in need.

Police say new and unfilled backpacks may be dropped off at any Hawai‘i Island police station now through July 19, 2024.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Backpacks are the most requested non-food item by charities in Hawaiʻi. The donated backpacks will be distributed to children at women’s shelters, homeless shelters, and transitional housing facilities around the island. Since 2008, the Hawaiʻi Police Department has teamed up with Hope Services Hawaiʻi to collect school backpacks for children who cannot afford them. Last year more than 700 backpacks were collected throughout the island’s police stations and distributed by Hope Services.

Police say contributions to help a child in need are greatly appreciated.