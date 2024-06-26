(BIVN) – The maunka-bound lane of Leilani Street in Hilo will be closed at Kanoelehua Avenue at the start of July in order to conduct traffic signal repairs.

The Department of Public Works Traffic Division, in collaboration with T&T Electric, says the work is scheduled for July 1 to 3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

“During this time, the westbound (mauka-bound) lane of Leilani Street will be closed,” the County says. “Motorists traveling mauka-bound to access Kanoelehua Avenue, including those leaving the Hilo transfer station, will be detoured to Railroad Avenue and Lanikaula Street.”

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and anticipate delays, officials say. Police officers will be present to assist with traffic control.