(BIVN) – A Kona man died in a two-vehicle crash on Māmalahoa Highway on Friday morning.

Police say they have launched a negligent homicide investigation after 21-year-old Alvin Godfrey Castro III was killed on Highway 190 just north of the 23-mile marker.

Highway 190 was closed for several hours near Puʻuanahulu due to the traffic accident. Motorists used Waikoloa Road is an alternate route.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:

Responding to a traffic collision reported at 4:47 a.m. on Māmalahoa Highway (Highway 190), just north of the 23-mile marker, police determined that a southbound green 2015 Subaru Forester, driven by a 40-year-old Hilo woman crossed the double solid yellow line in an attempt to pull over onto the mauka shoulder (opposite side) of the roadway, as there was no shoulder on the makai side. While crossing over the centerline, the Subaru collided head-on with a northbound silver 2000 Acura Integra sedan, driven by a 21-year-old man, later identified as Alvin Godfrey Castro III. Castro was transported to the North Hawaii Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:25 a.m. The 40-year-old female driver of the Subaru was transported to the Kona Community Hospital for treatment where she remains hospitalized. The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 in Hilo.

Police say this is the 20th traffic fatality this year, compared to 10 at this time last year.