(BIVN) – The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division plans to open a homeless shelter in downtown Hilo later this summer.

The shelter will be located at 219 Ponahawai Street, next to The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps. It is scheduled to open in late-August.

The shelter will be open for 12 overnight hours a day on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We will begin with 25 beds, providing overnight stays, meals and portable toilets, on site,” said Captain Sam LeMar, Hawaii County Coordinator for the Hilo Homeless Shelter, in a news release. “Our intention is to open up our space to collaborators, partnerships, and service providers to help us provide long-term housing and care solutions,” says LeMar. “We want to make sure we are doing the best we can to serve the needs of our community.”

The previously announced Salvation Army Malama ‘Ohana Kitchen Mobile Trailer will be providing the meals.

“The Salvation Army Hawaiʻi has proven to be a trusted source of food, shelter, and care for those experiencing homelessness across our island,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “Through this partnership, we aim to bolster our services in Downtown Hilo by providing much-needed overnight respite where houseless individuals can access safe and reliable care.”

From the Salvation Army news release: