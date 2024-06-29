(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Democratic Party returns to the Old Kona Airport on the 4th of July for its traditional potluck picnic.

The event will take place at the Makaeo Pavilion from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Those in attendance will have a chance to meet candidates for local office and other elected officials. Organizers say U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono and other incumbents will be represented, as well as Hawaiʻi State Senator Dru Kanuha and State Representatives Kirstin Kahaloa, Nicole Lowen and David Tarnas.

Sherry Bracken will be the guest host for the event. There will be live music from RETROACTIVE, free hot dogs, and several door prizes including “a Grand Prize of a 65″ Flat Screen TV.” A hula performance by Aunty Mahina is also advertised.

All are welcome, an event flyer says. The event is free.