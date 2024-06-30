(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green on Friday signed 13 bills into law, renewing the state’s commitment to the Hawaiʻi Department of Hawaiian Homelands, as well as Native Hawaiian education, cultural practices and traditions, and stewardship.

“Today, we make significant strides in supporting our Native Hawaiian community and preserving our cultural heritage,” said Governor Green. “I am grateful to all the legislators, advocates, and community members who have worked tirelessly to make these bills possible. Together, we are building a brighter future for Hawaiʻi and its Native Hawaiian communities.”

The administration focused on four key bills in a news release:

SB 3109: ADDRESSING THE HOUSING WAITLIST SB 3109 tackles the long-standing waitlist to provide housing to beneficiaries by extending a $600 million special fund. This fund will be used to develop housing, purchase land, provide funding for applicants on the waiting list, and offer housing assistance to families. Additionally, the bill explores revenue-generating opportunities from controlled lands to further assist beneficiaries. “This legislation is a major step toward fulfilling our commitment to providing housing for our beneficiaries,” said Governor Green. “By extending this special fund, we can make significant progress in addressing the housing needs of our community.” HB 2074: STRATEGIC PLAN FOR KAIAPUNI EDUCATION HB 2074 mandates the Department of Education (DOE) to develop a comprehensive strategic plan for Kaiapuni (learning environment) education during the 2023-2024 school year. The plan will monitor the academic success of approximately 1,400 students in the Kaiapuni program. The bill also appropriates approximately $3.5 million to fund new positions for Kaiapuni teachers and curriculum specialists. “Kaiapuni education is vital for the preservation and promotion of Hawaiian language and culture,” stated Governor Green. “This strategic plan will ensure that our Kaiapuni students receive the support they need to succeed academically. I thank the DOE for their dedication to this important cause.” SB 2937: HAWAIIAN LANGUAGE LEARNING AT UH HILO SB 2937 permanently exempts the College of Hawaiian Languages at UH Hilo from English-medium standards. This legislation furthers the state’s commitment to Hawaiian language learning and education, ensuring that students can receive instruction in the Hawaiian language without the constraints of English-medium standards. “This bill is a testament to our commitment to Hawaiian language revitalization,” said Governor Green. “By making this exemption permanent, we support UH Hilo’s College of Hawaiian Languages in its mission to promote and preserve the native language of Hawaiʻi.”

SB 2659: SUSTAINABLE TOURISM DEVELOPMENT SB 2659 requires the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA) to develop and update a Tourism Functional Plan. This plan will update Hawaiʻi’s visitor industry policy to emphasize sustainable development, cultural integrity, and economic diversification, including Native Hawaiian cultural resources. “Sustainable tourism is essential for the future of our state,” stated Governor Green. “This bill ensures that our visitor industry grows in a way that respects and preserves our cultural heritage while promoting economic diversification.”

These bills were also signed by the Governor:

RELATING TO REGULATION OF ARCHAEOLOGICAL ACTIVITIES

SB3154 HD1 SD1 CD1

Clarifies that failure to comply with approved mitigation commitments, conduct an archaeological inventory survey, or comply with other administrative requirements pertaining to archaeology approved by the Department of Land and Natural Resources shall result in civil and administrative violations.

RELATING TO THE HAWAIIAN HOMES COMMISSION ACT

HB2218 HD1 SD2

Amends the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act of 1920, as amended, to increase the loan limit for direct loans provided by the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands from fifty percent to seventy-five percent of the maximum single residence loan amount allowed in Hawaiʻi by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Federal Housing Administration. Requires the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to provide financial literacy education for all borrowers.

RELATING TO KALAUPAPA

SB2289 SD2 HD2 CD1

Requires the Department of Health to include in its annual report regarding Kalaupapa Settlement details and updated information, as available, regarding the permanent transfer to other governmental or qualified non-governmental entities of the powers and duties of the Department over Kalaupapa Settlement. Requires the Department of Health to report on its community engagement efforts with community stakeholders and the Molokai community. Sunsets on the first 6/30 after the Revisor of Statutes receives a written gubernatorial proclamation that the referenced transfer is complete.

RELATING TO BURIAL SITES

SB2591 SD2 HD1 CD1

Imposes a fine on any private landowner that fails to disclose or record with the Bureau of Conveyances, or in documents used to offer real property for sale, the existence of burial or archaeological sites on their property that the landowner knew or should have known of. Requires fines collected to be deposited into the Hawaiʻi Historic Preservation Special Fund.

RELATING TO MAKAHIKI COMMEMORATION DAY

SB2657 SD1 HD2 CD1

Amends the date of Makahiki Commemoration Day.

RELATING TO THE LAND TRUST ACT

SB3236 HD1 CD1

Clarifies that if no personal property designation appears in a recorded instrument, the interests of the beneficiaries shall be real property.

RELATING TO ACCESS TO VITAL RECORDS FOR THE DEPARTMENT OF HAWAIIAN HOME LANDS

SB3123 SD2 HD1 CD1

Authorizes the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to access vital records for purposes of verifying Native Hawaiian ancestry for beneficiary programs. Requires the Department of Health and the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to enter into a Memorandum of Agreement to assure appropriate access and handling of confidential records and sealed records that have been unsealed pursuant to court order.

RELATING TO BURIAL COUNCILS

HB1529 HD2 SD2

Allows any burial council member whose term has expired to continue in office as a holdover member until the member’s reappointment to a second term is confirmed or a successor is nominated and appointed. Prohibits holdover members from holding office beyond the end of the fourth regular session of the legislature following the expiration of the member’s term of office.

RELATING TO FISHPONDS

HB2626 HD1 SD1

Specifies certain findings the Board of Land and Natural Resources must make for a lease of a government-owned Hawaiian fishpond.