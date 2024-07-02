(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi recently provided information on firework permits ahead of the 4th of July holiday.

Fire Chief Kazuo Todd announced that firework permits are being issued now through Thursday at 8:00 p.m. at the following locations ONLY:

TNT Tent @ Safeway Parking Lot 381 E. Makaʻala Street Hilo, HI

TNT Tent @ Walmart Parking Lot 75-1015 Henry Street Kona, HI

Each permit costs $25, officials say, and will enable the holder to purchase up to 5,000 individual firecrackers. “Permits will be issued to persons 18 years of age or older and are nontransferable and non-refundable,” the County says.

Permits are not required for novelties and paperless firecrackers.

Permitted fireworks and consumer fireworks are only allowed to be set off during the approved hours of 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 4th. The County added:

Please be advised that it is unlawful to buy, sell, possess, or set off any Aerial Luminous Device, such as Sky Lanterns and Hawaii Lanterns. Any person in possession of an Aerial Luminous Device who would like to dispose of it with amnesty can contact Fireworks Auditor Kamuela Moraes at 808-938-1253.

The public is also reminded that it is illegal to:

Remove the powder or pyrotechnic contents from any firework(s);

Throw firework(s) from a vehicle;

Set off any firework(s) 1) At any time not within the time period allowed; 2) Within 1,000 feet of any operating hospital, nursing home, home for the elderly or animal hospital; 3) In or on any school building or property; 4) On any highway, alley, street, sidewalk or other public way; in any park, or within 1,000 feet of a church during the periods when services are held.

It is illegal for any person to offer for sale, sell, or give any firework(s) to minors, and for any minor to possess, sell, set off, ignite, or otherwise cause to explode any firework, except under the immediate supervision of an adult.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department also offers these safety tips:

Have a water hose connected to a water source or a fire extinguisher readily available. Wet down surrounding brush prior to setting off firework(s) if need be.

Children playing with firework(s) shall be under adult supervision at all times. Even the smallest of firework(s) can cause serious and sometimes fatal injuries.

Firework(s) should be set off in a safe area away from dry grass, buildings, vehicles, and flammable materials.

Dispose of used firework(s) properly by soaking in water prior to disposal.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department will once again be conducting a collection of unused and unwanted fireworks following the 4th of July holiday. Call Fireworks Auditor Kamuela Moraes of the Fire Prevention Branch at 808-938-1253 for further information regarding the pick-up and drop-off locations.

The County reminds the public that there will be free fireworks displays at: