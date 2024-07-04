(BIVN) – Big Island police say they are cracking down on underage drinking during the summer break.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:

With student summer break in full swing, multiple units of Hawai‘i Police Department (HPD), including the Hilo Community Policing Section, Area I Juvenile Aid Section, and South Hilo Patrol District are stepping up enforcement of underage drinking, curfew and park hours violations.



“These measures aim to ensure the safety of everyone utilizing the beach and parks during the student summer break and to provide a secure environment for all,” said Lieutenant William Derr, of HPD’s Hilo Community Policing Section.

Enforcement teams will be patrolling areas on a regular basis and will cite anyone who violates liquor laws, such as underage drinking and drinking illegally in public.



In the first six months of 2024, Hawai‘i Island police have arrested five people for underage drinking, compared to 13 underage drinking arrests in 2023 and 16 arrests in 2022.

For more information, please contact the Hilo Community Policing Section at (808) 961-2350.