(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green this week signed numerous bills into law having to do with agriculture, biosecurity, and land management.

The signing ceremony on Oʻahu was attended by several Hawaiʻi island state lawmakers. Some of the new laws will have a direct effect on the coffee and macadamia nut growing industries.

“These bills represent a huge step in the safeguarding of Hawaiʻi’s agricultural interests, in protecting consumer rights, and in ensuring biosecurity,” said Governor Green. “Supporting local agriculture strengthens our food self-sufficiency and helps us diversify our economy.”

The Office of the Governor focused on these four key bills:

SB2079: STRENGTHENING IMPORTATION CONDITIONS This measure enhances regulations for the importation of nursery stock, plants, animals, and related products into Hawaiʻi. It mandates immediate notification upon arrival, detailed shipment information, and secure holding to prevent pest spread until inspection. The bill also strengthens labeling requirements and grants inspectors the authority to enforce quarantine and treatment protocols. SB3365: COMPREHENSIVE BIOSECURITY MEASURES SB3365 requires the mandatory distribution of state plant and animal declaration forms to passengers and crew arriving from outside Hawaiʻi. Visitors, returning residents, and crew will be allowed to submit their forms electronically while maintaining Hawaiʻi’s paper option. HB2298: PROTECTING HAWAIʻI-GROWN COFFEE This legislation addresses deceptive labeling practices of Hawaiʻi-grown coffee. Effective July 1, 2027, the law prohibits the use of geographic origin names like “Kona” on coffee products unless they contain at least 51% coffee by weight from that origin. The bill mandates clear labeling requirements for coffee blends and strict enforcement to protect the integrity of Hawaiʻi-grown coffee brands. HB2278: ENHANCING MACADAMIA NUT LABELING TRANSPARENCY HB2278 increases transparency in macadamia nut labeling by requiring products containing nuts grown outside Hawaiʻi to disclose this fact on the label. It prohibits misleading “with Hawaiʻi-Grown” claims unless all macadamia nuts are sourced from Hawaiʻi, with stringent enforcement measures and penalties for violations.

The Governor also signed these bills into law:

RELATING TO FARMERS

SB2960 SD1 HD1 CD1 – Requires that lessees and purchasers of farm lots and ranch lots use that land for farming and producing food, under certain conditions. Authorizes certain agricultural cooperative associations to apply for farm lots.

RELATING TO VALUE-ADDED PRODUCTION

HB2144 HD1 SD2 CD1 – Requires the Department of Health to amend the definition of “homemade food products” in its administrative rules on food safety and adopt certain rules regarding the sale and delivery of homemade food products.

RELATING TO AGRICULTURE

SB2413 SD2 HD1 CD1 – Requires the Board of Agriculture to submit a report to the Legislature on the percentage of agricultural lands that are suitable for farming and actively farmed and certain dollar amounts relating to lease transfers between lessees.

RELATING TO REGULATION OF ARCHAEOLOGICAL ACTIVITIES

SB3154 SD1 HD1 CD1 – Clarifies that failure to comply with approved mitigation commitments, conduct an archaeological inventory survey, or comply with other administrative requirements pertaining to archaeology approved by the Department of Land and Natural Resources shall result in civil and administrative violations.

RELATING TO CAMPS

HB1923 HD1 SD2 – Authorizes overnight camps in operation prior to January 1, 1961, to be regulated via the special permit process.

RELATING TO PESTICIDES

HB2337 HD1 SD2 – Replaces representatives from the sugar and pineapple industries with representatives of the coffee and diversified agriculture industries on the Advisory Committee on Pesticides.

RELATING TO INVASIVE SPECIES

HB2546 HD1 SD1 CD1 – Allows for the use of fine meshed nets for the protection of plants against invasive species, under certain conditions.

RELATING TO FERAL CHICKENS

SB2401 SD2 HD2 CD1 – Requires the Department of Agriculture to work with each county to implement feral chicken control programs and feeding of feral animals education campaign. Requires each county to match the funds expended by the Department of Agriculture for the implementation of the feral chicken control program and feeding of feral animals education campaign in that county.