(BIVN) – Numerous small white tents have been set up in a Downtown Hilo parking lot to provide a temporary resting area for unsheltered individuals.
The parking lot, located on Ponahawai Street, will be used to relocate those who are occupying the area in and around the nearby storm drain ahead of the US Army Corps of Engineers’ scheduled assessments of the drainage system.
County officials say the relocation effort began on Friday, July 5th.
From a Hawaiʻi County news release:
The new site, a parking lot managed by the Department of Parks and Recreation off Ponahawai Street behind the Hele gas station, will offer a safe alternative living space. This area was specifically chosen to ensure residents could remain together without moving to business fronts. The temporary relocation is expected to last through August, providing stability while longer-term solutions are being developed.
“This temporary site is a critical measure to ensure the safety and well-being of our unsheltered community members,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “We are committed to providing safe and reliable care while permanent housing options are being prepared.”
Mayor Roth, along with representatives from the Office of Housing and Community Development, the Department of Parks and Recreation, and various non-profit service providers, actively assisted in the relocation efforts. Their combined efforts ensured a smooth transition for the individuals affected, demonstrating a united front in addressing homelessness in the community.
“We are grateful for the collaborative effort from all parties involved,” said Roth. “This cooperation highlights our community’s dedication to compassionately addressing the needs of our most vulnerable residents.”
Looking ahead, the County of Hawaiʻi, in collaboration with The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division, anticipates opening a new homeless shelter in downtown Hilo in late August. This facility will serve as a permanent evening shelter for all homeless individuals in the Downtown Hilo area.
