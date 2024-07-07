(BIVN) – On Friday, the County of Hawaiʻi announced it had set up several tents in a Downtown Hilo parking lot to provide a temporary resting area for unsheltered individuals.

The County said the tents will be used to relocate those who are occupying the area in and around the nearby storm drain ahead of the US Army Corps of Engineers’ scheduled assessments of the drainage system.

On Saturday, more information was provided by the Hawaiʻi County Councilmember serving the Hilo district, Jenn Kagiwada.

From Councilmember Kagiwada’s news release:

The County of Hawaii yesterday erected twenty new 10×10’ pop-up tents in the vacant gravel lot on the southeast side of Ponahawai street near Ben Franklin in Downtown Hilo. These 10×10’ tents were purchased by the County Office of Housing and Community Development to provide temporary shelter for the people living in the homeless encampment at the canal outside Ben Franklin. The canal will undergo work by the Army Corps of Engineers starting next week, so the county has provided this temporary alternate space for our houseless neighbors of the encampment to stay in the same area, rather than relocating to business store fronts, or places away from their community where they are less safe. “The original plan was to allow the canal encampment to stay where it is until the Salvation Army overnight shelter is open.” said County Councilmember Jenn Kagiwada, who represents the district. “At that time there was to be a planned ʻall hands on deck’ outreach effort and people would be asked to start using the shelter.” “However, the Army Corps of Engineers is planning an inspection of the canal and the county must get into the space by early next week to work on it.”