(BIVN) – On Friday, the County of Hawaiʻi announced it had set up several tents in a Downtown Hilo parking lot to provide a temporary resting area for unsheltered individuals.
The County said the tents will be used to relocate those who are occupying the area in and around the nearby storm drain ahead of the US Army Corps of Engineers’ scheduled assessments of the drainage system.
On Saturday, more information was provided by the Hawaiʻi County Councilmember serving the Hilo district, Jenn Kagiwada.
From Councilmember Kagiwada’s news release:
The County of Hawaii yesterday erected twenty new 10×10’ pop-up tents in the vacant gravel lot on the southeast side of Ponahawai street near Ben Franklin in Downtown Hilo.
These 10×10’ tents were purchased by the County Office of Housing and Community Development to provide temporary shelter for the people living in the homeless encampment at the canal outside Ben Franklin. The canal will undergo work by the Army Corps of Engineers starting next week, so the county has provided this temporary alternate space for our houseless neighbors of the encampment to stay in the same area, rather than relocating to business store fronts, or places away from their community where they are less safe.
“The original plan was to allow the canal encampment to stay where it is until the Salvation Army overnight shelter is open.” said County Councilmember Jenn Kagiwada, who represents the district. “At that time there was to be a planned ʻall hands on deck’ outreach effort and people would be asked to start using the shelter.”
“However, the Army Corps of Engineers is planning an inspection of the canal and the county must get into the space by early next week to work on it.”
The County Department of Parks and Recreation was on hand this morning assisting with site setup, ensuring each tent was placed in its own 15×20 foot space, with adequate room for walkways and emergency exits. The moving of people from the canal and canal banks to the pop up tents is being directed by the county administration, and involves the Department of Parks and Recreation, The Office of Housing and Community Development, and three homeless outreach service providers: Hope Services, Neighborhood Place of Puna and Project Vision. The county is still planning to do major outreach and move everyone from the new Ponahawai Street location once the Salvation Army shelter is opened.
“I appreciate that the administration considered our downtown area and residents as well as the unsheltered when making this last minute change of plan. Instead of scattering people into our parks and business doorways, this temporary set up allows our community organizations to connect with the houseless in an area that’s better maintained with porta potties and tents.” said Kagiwada.
