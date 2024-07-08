(BIVN) – Police are investigating an assault that occurred last month at Magic Sands Beach.

The incident took place in the early morning hours on Wednesday, June 2, at the popular beach located on Alii Drive in Kona.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On June 2, 2024, between 05:00 a.m. and 05:45 a.m., a 53-year old Puna man was assaulted while visiting Magic Sands Beach in Kailua Kona. The suspect struck the victim in the face with an unidentified object several times resulting in substantial injury. The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival.

The suspect is described as a local Caucasian male, in his 20s or 30s, 5-feet 10-inches tall, with a medium build and shoulder length brown hair.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Kona Patrol Officer Tammy Messina at the non-emergency police number, (808) 935-3311, or by email at Tammy.Messina@hawaiicounty.gov.