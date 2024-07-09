(BIVN) – Strong winds are forecast for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa on the Island of Hawaiʻi until Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says east winds will be increasing to 40 to 50 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, on the summits.

“Winds this strong can make driving and walking difficult. The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries,” the forecasters said. “Consider postponing travel to the summits until conditions improve. If you must travel to the summits, use extra caution walking and driving. Be careful opening or closing doors.”