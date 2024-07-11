(BIVN) – A reported assault and robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon (July 9) in Downtown Hilo is under investigation.

Police are requesting the public’s help in gathering information about the incident that happened near the intersection of Ponahawai Street and the lower parking lot of a business located in the 300 block of Kilauea Avenue.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:

At 2:55 p.m., Hilo patrol officers responded to a church in the 500 block of Ponahawai Street in Hilo after two men reported being assaulted while working as survey contractors for the County of Hawai’i. The men reported that just prior to calling police, they were conducting a drone survey off of Ponahawai Street when six men began walking towards them.

The victims reported that the men seemed unhappy so they began loading their equipment into their vehicle in an attempt to leave and avoid confrontation. As the victims were attempting to drive off, they were stopped by the men who questioned the victims as to what they were doing in the area.

After the victims informed the men of who they were and the job the were hired to do, two suspects began assaulting the victims while they were seated in their vehicle. The victims received injuries to their faces, with one victim sustaining a chipped tooth. One of the suspects reached into the vehicle and took a drivers license and drone pilot license belonging to one of the victims. The two victims then drove off to avoid being further assaulted.

The first male suspect is described as being Asian/Pacific Islander with a tan complexion; 6 feet, possibly bald, with with tattoos on his arms, stomach and chest. He was last seen wearing board shorts, no shirt, and sunglasses.

The second male suspect is described as local with a tan complexion, unknown height, 200 pounds, with short hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, unknown pants, and shoes.

Police are continuing the investigation by checking businesses for video surveillance and canvassing the downtown Hilo area for any witnesses who may be able to identify the two suspects. Anyone with information relative to this incident is encouraged to call Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2378, or via email at jeremy.kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.