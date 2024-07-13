(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County is collaborating with the State Department of Health to raise awareness on heat safety over the summer months.
All four counties have joined with the DOH to launch of a Heat Safety Awareness Campaign, “aimed at safeguarding the health and well-being of Hawaiʻi’s residents and visitors during the hottest months of the year”, a news release stated.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
2023 was the hottest year on record, with unprecedented heat waves and heat-related illnesses. Hawaiʻi is known for its moderate climate and cooling trade winds; however, rising temperatures and high relative humidity levels pose a significant health risk.
“Hawaiʻi has some of the highest average annual relative humidity in the country,” said Bethany Morrison, County of Hawaiʻi Office of Sustainability, Climate, Equity, and Resilience Administrator. “When it is too humid, our bodies have a harder time cooling down, which can lead to heat-related illness.”
This initiative aims to dispel the misconception that Hawaiʻi is immune to heat-related health issues and to provide residents and visitors with the knowledge and resources they need to stay safe. The campaign consists of two main components, heat brochures and social media outreach that will be shared from June through September 2024.
Heat brochures will offer practical tips on staying cool, recognizing symptoms of heat-related illnesses, and emergency contact information specific to each County. These informational brochures will be widely distributed in public spaces, health centers, and community events across the state. To ensure inclusivity, the brochures will be available in both English and ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, providing vital information on how to stay safe during extreme heat conditions.
A Social Media Campaign will leverage Instagram and Facebook to reach a broad audience. Each County and DOH will share collaborative posts on topics including heat-related illnesses, tips for identifying heat exhaustion and highlighting vulnerable groups that are more prone to heat risks.
We encourage everyone to participate in this statewide campaign by staying informed and sharing the information with neighbors! Stay safe and follow our Instagram @COH.OSCER for updates throughout the summer. Visit www.heat.gov for more resources about heat illnesses, extreme heat, and how to prepare
For more information about the campaign, please contact the County of Hawaiʻi Office of Sustainability, Climate, Equity, and Resilience at oscer@hawaiicounty.gov.
