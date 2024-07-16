(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture will be “better equipped than ever” to take on destructive invasive species, thanks to a record level of state investment provided by this year’s legislature-approved state budget.

The record funding will expand the state’s efforts to stop the spread of little fire ants, the coconut rhinoceros beetle and coqui frogs, state ag officials say.

“This legislation is a necessary step in our long-term plans for the protection of Hawai‘i’s unique ecosystems and our agricultural industries,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture.

“We’re grateful to Governor Josh Green and his administration, the Hawai‘i State Legislature and community stakeholders for working in concert with the Department of Agriculture to meet our pressing needs,” Hurd added.

“Protecting Hawai‘i’s natural resources and agricultural heritage is a top priority for our state,” said Governor Green. “This record level of funding reflects our commitment to safeguarding our environment and ensuring the sustainability of our agriculture industry for future generations while also ensuring the responsible use of state funds.”

From the Department of Ag news release:

The record level of funding was made possible by the signing of HB 1800 (Act 230, Session Laws of Hawaiʻi (SLH) 2024), the supplemental budget bill for fiscal year 2025. Through Act 230, SLH 2024, state general fund appropriations will increase from $6.2 million to $9.2 million. This is a substantial increase of general fund appropriations for biosecurity initiatives reflects the importance of protecting Hawaiʻi’s agricultural and horticultural resources.

Biosecurity measures led by HDOA will further the safety of Hawaiʻi’s agricultural, environmental and ecological systems. The measure is supplemented by HB 2619 (Act 231, SLH 2024), which had already been signed by Governor Green before Act 231’s enactment. Act 231, SLH 2024, provides $10 million for targeted biosecurity initiatives on invasive species control for the following species: Coconut Rhinoceros Beetles

Equipment (drones), chemicals, nets, community engagement – $1.2 million

Green waste management – $800,000

Compost reimbursement – $400,000

Brown Tree Snakes – $240,000

Little Fire Ants – $1.5 million

Coqui Frogs – $74,355

Two-Lined Spittlebugs – $600,000

Rose-Ringed Parakeets – $300,000 To bolster the department’s efforts, an additional $670,485 has been appropriated for the hiring of positions created include plant quarantine inspectors, entomologists, plant pathologists, planners, environmental health specialists, noxious weed specialists and other support staff. With the enactment of these key appropriations and mandates, the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture’s general funds for biosecurity initiatives and invasive species mitigation measures have more than tripled to $19.2 million since fiscal year 2023. This significant financial boost equips the HDOA with the substantial resources to protect Hawai‘i’s natural resources and agricultural sectors.