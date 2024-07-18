(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Office of Elections has issued a proclamation regarding the House District 1 seat that has been vacated with the death of State Representative Mark Nakashima on July 11, 2024.

The Office says that since ballots have already been printed, Representative Nakashima “will remain on the ballot pursuant to HRS §11-118(c)(3) and votes cast will be counted accordingly.”

Nakashima was the sole candidate for House District 1, and thus he would have been deemed elected after the Primary Election, officials explained. “The result of this,” the Elections Office says, “is that a vacancy is deemed to exist in the office and the vacancy is to be filled pursuant to HRS §17-4, which states: ‘Whenever any vacancy in the membership of the state house of representatives occurs, the governor shall make an appointment within sixty calendar days following the first day of vacancy to fill the vacancy for the unexpired term by selecting a person from a list of three prospective appointees submitted by the same political party as the prior incumbent.'”

From the full text of the proclamation: