(BIVN) – Ten Hawaiʻi island families celebrated a milestone of homeownership on Friday, as the second phase of the ʻĀinaloa Mutual Self-Help Housing Program was blessed.

Under the The Hawaiʻi Island Community Development Corporation program, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes were built “by and for families earning between 30% and 80% of Area Median Income.”

“This HICDC program doesn’t just build houses; it builds dreams, new chapters, and, most importantly, communities,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a news release. “It was amazing to stand with 10 new homeowners who, because of this program, now have a chance to build generational prosperity and a future where their keiki can thrive for generations. We are incredibly proud to support these projects and to play a role in the sustainability of our community through housing and financial independence.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The Hawaiʻi Island Community Development Corporation’s Mutual Self-Help Housing Program assists eligible households in obtaining a home financed by the U.S. government and/or conventional lending services and coordinated by the local nonprofit. Upon securing financing, households are then grouped to create a self-help project in which all households contribute labor toward the construction of all homes in the project.

Specialty trade work is conducted by licensed subcontractors while the remaining work — about 65% — is constructed by the households with training/guidance from contracted construction supervisors. It’s that “sweat equity” contributed by the group of households that helps to reduce the overall cost of building all the homes. “Congratulations to these new homeowners! Your hard work and commitment have turned dreams into reality,” added Housing Administrator Susan Kunz.