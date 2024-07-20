(BIVN) – A free workshop will be held in Waimea next month for Hawaiian Homes lessees and agricultural producers in the Kohala area.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in the Pacific Islands Area (PIA) says it will be hosting the Waimea Service Center Resource Workshop on Thursday, Aug. 22, 6-8 p.m. at DHHL’s Kūhiō Hale Farmers Market in Waimea. The Kūhiō Hale is located on 64-756 Māmalahoa Highway.

DHHL lessees and the local agricultural community will be able to learn about USDA programs and practices, while representatives with USDA agencies – NRCS, Rural Development and the Farm Service Agency – will provide presentations and encourage attendees to ask questions.

To attend, the USDA says contact NRCS PIA Outreach Coordinator Laila Jayyousi by email at Laila.Jayyousi@usda.gov or call (808) 865-8548 by Aug. 2nd.