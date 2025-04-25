(BIVN) – The 2025 Miss Aloha Hula has been crowned after the first night of competition in the Hilo’s 62nd annual Merrie Monarch Festival.

Jaedyn Janae Puahaulani Pavao of the Kauaiʻi-based Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leināʻala took the top honor. The kumu hula of the hālau is Leinā‘ala Pavao Jardin.

The festival uploaded clips of Pavao’s performances to YouTube.

The Merrie Monarch Festival hula competition continues over the next two nights with Group Hula Kahiko on Friday evening, and Group Hula ʻAuana on Saturday night. The events take place at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium.

Merrie Monarch Royal Parade will also take place through Downtown Hilo on Saturday, beginning and ending on Pauahi Street.