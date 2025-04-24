(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County officials blessed an interim fire station in Hilo on Wednesday.

The temporary station is located at 1382 Kīlauea Avenue. It will be home to fire personnel and equipment that are relocated from the Central Fire Station in Downtown Hilo while the facility undergoes needed repairs. The interim station will begin operating in early May.

“This interim fire station represents our commitment to both public safety and the wellbeing of our firefighters,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “Through this transition, we’re ensuring that our first responders have the resources they need to do their jobs effectively, while we plan for a long-term solution that serves the community for generations to come.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Built in 1939, the Central Fire Station at 466 Kinoʻole St. is the County’s oldest and needs significant repairs. Following the relocation, maintenance work will focus on preserving the integrity of the building’s exterior. That project – which involves replacing the roof, repairing the plaster coating on the exterior walls, structural repairs to the hose tower, and removing most of the plaster from the ceiling – is anticipated to begin in August and take about one year to complete. During this transition, the County will continue to assess plans for the Central Fire Station’s future, including the need for additional safety improvements and renovations. “Relocating to this interim station allows us to address critical safety concerns at Central Fire Station while continuing to serve the community without interruption,” said Fire Chief Kazuo Todd. “Mahalo to everyone who helped make this transition possible — it’s a vital step toward ensuring the safety of our personnel and the continuity of emergency services.”