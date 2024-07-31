(BIVN) – Police are seeking a Hawaiʻi island man who is wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants, and who they say should be considered considered armed and dangerous.

32-year-old Keanu Olival, of no permanent address, is also a suspect in a stolen firearm investigation and is also a suspect in an unrelated stolen vehicle investigation.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

He is described as local with a thin build, 5 feet 7 inches, 170 pounds, bushy black hair with a receding hairline, full beard, and brown eyes. Olival has numerous tattoos, including a full sleeve on his left arm, a right-hand tattoo, and a tattoo on the shin of his right leg. Please be aware that wanted suspects may change their appearance by altering their hairstyles or facial hair.