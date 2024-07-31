(BIVN) – Police are seeking a Hawaiʻi island man who is wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants, and who they say should be considered considered armed and dangerous.
32-year-old Keanu Olival, of no permanent address, is also a suspect in a stolen firearm investigation and is also a suspect in an unrelated stolen vehicle investigation.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
He is described as local with a thin build, 5 feet 7 inches, 170 pounds, bushy black hair with a receding hairline, full beard, and brown eyes. Olival has numerous tattoos, including a full sleeve on his left arm, a right-hand tattoo, and a tattoo on the shin of his right leg. Please be aware that wanted suspects may change their appearance by altering their hairstyles or facial hair.
The Hawai‘i Police Department would like to remind the public that harboring or concealing a wanted person can result in criminal charges against the person who harbors or conceals the wanted person.
Police ask anyone with information on Olival’s whereabouts to please call the police department non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective C. Melendez at (808) 209-6896.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
