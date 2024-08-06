(BIVN) – A Water Restriction Notice has been issued for North Kona, following the recent failure of two wells.

Effective immediately, the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply has implemented a mandatory 25 percent Water Restriction for customers in the affected areas of Mākālei, Kalaoa, Kona Palisades, Keāhole, Palamanui, Kohanaiki, Kailua-Kona, Kaloko, Kaloko Mauka, Hualālai, Honokōhau, Kealakehe, Keahuolū, Keōpū, Hōlualoa, Wai‘aha, Kahalu‘u, and Keauhou.

“The 25% Water Restriction will preserve adequate water supplies and pressure to meet the community’s drinking, cooking and hygiene needs,” the DWS said. “DWS will continue monitoring the water system and make necessary adjustments. You will be kept informed of any changes in water supplies.”

Water Supply officials say the restriction was prompted by the failure of Hōlualoa well on July 10, 2024, followed by the Kalaoa well on August 6th. The DWS says it has “approved expedited purchases and repairs in efforts to return North Kona wells back to service.”

Water Supply officials say the loss of the wells will not impact water quality. “Customers’ water remains safe to consume and continues to meet or exceed federal drinking water regulations,” the DWS said. “Water filtration, boiling and other home purification practices are unnecessary.”

“Mahalo for your cooperation and understanding while this temporary use restriction is in effect,” the DWS said.