(BIVN) – A light green, non-toxic water tracing dye might be seen along the Kahaluʻu Beach Park coastline this weekend, as part of a test of the sewage disposal systems of residences in the area.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks & Recreation announced Wednesday that researchers from the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo will be conducting tests near Kahalu‘u from August 9th to 12th.

“Together with our community partners, the Department of Parks & Recreation is committed to protecting and restoring beautiful Kahalu‘u Bay, and this research supports that effort,” said Maurice Messina, Director of Parks & Recreation. “We want the public to be aware this testing is taking place and know it is being done safely, using methods approved by both the Hawai‘i State Department of Health and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.”

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

The research is a part of larger project funded by the Pacific Islands Climate Adaptation Science Center, which is a collaboration between the U.S. Geological Survey, UH Mānoa and UH Hilo. A small amount of the dye, fluorescein, will be added to the sewage disposal systems of residences in the area. By observing whether the dye travels to the shoreline and how long it takes, researchers can learn more about the impacts onsite sewage disposal systems may have on water quality and marine life.