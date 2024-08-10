(BIVN) – The following results rely on the Hawaiʻi Office of Elections official results (Report 1). This information will be adjusted and updated as new reports are provided.

The percentage next to a candidate’s name denotes the percentage of votes they received in the primary. If a candidate does not have a percentage next to their name, it means they ran unopposed.

Hawaiʻi County Mayor

As of the first report, the non-partisan race for Hawaiʻi County Mayor appears to be headed for a run-off. Incumbent Mitch Roth (37.7%) will likely face Kimo Alameda (26.9%) in November. Candidates Breeani Kobayashi (19.3%) and Jr Tupai (10.4%) were the next highest vote getters.

Incumbent Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen is running unopposed.

U.S. Congress

Democratic party incumbent Senator Mazie Hirono (85%) defeated her primary challengers by a wide margin, and in November will go on to (most likely) face Republican challenger Bob McDermott (45.5%), Green Party candidate Emma Jane Avila Pohlman, nonpartisan John Giuffre, and We The People candidate Shelby Pikachu Billionaire.

Democratic party incumbents for the U.S. House, Jill Tokuda and Ed Case (82.6%) will advance to the general election. District 1 Rep. Case will face Republican candidate Patrick Largey and nonpartisan Calvin Griffin in November. District 2 Rep. Tokuda will face Republican Steve Bond, nonpartisan Randall Kelly Meyer, and Libertarian Aaron Toman.

Hawaiʻi State Senate

Incumbent State Senator for District 1 on Hawaiʻi island, Lorraine Inouye (58.2%), appears set to return to the State Capitol with a win over fellow Democrat, Laura Acasio (33.8%). The Democratic Party primary winner will be unopposed in the November general election.

District 3 State Senator Dru Kanuha was unopposed in the Democratic Party primary and will face Republican challenger Kurt Sullivan in November.

State Senator for District 4, Tim Richards, was unopposed in both the Democratic Party primary and the general election and will return to his seat at the Capitol.

Hawaiʻi State Representative

District 1 State Representative Mark Nakashima (D) passed away in July, but since the ballots were already printed and Nakashima was the sole candidate, he will be deemed elected after the primary.

The Hawaii County Democratic Party has already selected three possible replacements for Nakashima, one of whom will be chosen by Governor Josh Green to fill the seat: Matthias Kusch, Kristen Alice Apruzzese, and Dwight Takamine.

Hawaiʻi County councilmember Sue Lee Loy (60.6%) appears headed for victory over Tanya Yamanaka Aynessazian (24.9%) in the primary for House District 2. She will run unopposed in the general election.

Incumbent State Representative for District 3 in Hilo, Chris Todd (48.5%), is edging out Kiana Kanahele (37.7%) in the Democratic Primary. Libertarian Austin Martin and Republican Kanoa Wilson await to challenge the Democratic winner in the general election.

Democrat and incumbent State Representative for District 4 in Puna, Greggor Ilagan, will face Republican challenger Keikalani Ho in the general election.

Incumbent State Representative for District 5, Jeanne Kapela (66.9%), will likely advance over Democratic challenger Chantel Makualoe-Perrin (13.7%) and then face Libertarian Fred Fogel and Republican Ashley Oyama in November.

Kona’s District 6 State Representative Kirstin Kahaloa (75.6%) defeated her primary challenger John Betlach (6%) by a wide margin and will face Republican candidate Sylvie Madison in the general election.

Democrat and incumbent State Representative for District 7, Nicole Lowen, will face Republican challenger Timothy Dalhouse in the general election. Both were unopposed in the primary.

Another Democratic Party incumbent, District 8 State Representative David Tarnas, will face Republican challenger Monique Perreira in the general election.

Hawaiʻi County Council

District 1 incumbent for Hawaiʻi County Council, Heather Kimball (49.6%), leads over Brittany Anderson (26.6%) and BJ Penn (15.9%) in the non-partisan primary.

Likewise, District 2 incumbent councilmember Jennifer Kagiwada (57.1%) leads over Blaine Kenji Bautista (16.4%), Gary Napoleon, Jr (10.5%), and Grace Manipol (4.8%).

The race to fill the District 3 seat that was formerly held by State House candidate Sue Lee Loy is currently led by former councilman Dennis “Fresh” Onishi (48.4%), followed by Kelton Chang (19.8%), Kaloa Robinson (17.6%), and Leomana Turalde (5.5%).

District 4 councilmember Ashley Kierkiewicz ran unopposed and will return to the Council.

District 5 incumbent councilmember Matt Kanealiʻi-Kleinfelder (40.6%) is ahead of Ikaika Rodenhurst (23.3%), Aaron Tolentino (19.6%), Haylie Taylor (3.6%), and Sysha-Marie Torres (2.9%).

District 6 incumbent councilmember Michelle Galimba (47.5%) is leading Ikaika Kailiawa-Smith (24.2%), Kyle Jones (8.3%), and Marie Burns (4.5%).

District 7 incumbent councilmember Rebecca Villegas (47.6%) is ahead of Zahz Hewlen (11.5%), Wesley Moore (10.1%), Joshua Montgomery (8.9%), and Jennifer Wilkinson (7.1%).

District 8 incumbent councilmember Holeka Goro Inaba (57.1%) appears set to return to the Council as he leads the race over Caryl Burns (22.8%).

District 9 candidate James Hustace (39.9%) has a slight lead over incumbent councilmember Cindy Evans (35.6%) as the two appear headed towards a November run-off. Candidate Michael Konowicz (16.2%) follows.

Office of Hawaiian Affairs

Former State Senator and former U.S. Congressman Kaialiʻi Kahele (29.3%) is leading the other candidates for the OHA Hawaiʻi Resident Trustee. Also running are Kaʻapana Aki (12.5%), Hope Alohalani Cermelj (5.6%), and Hulali Waltjen-Kuilipule (4.1%).