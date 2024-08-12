(BIVN) – Improvements to the ʻUpolu Well are set to begin in September, eventually returning a reliable and economical water source to agricultural users in the North Kohala area.

Isemoto Contracting Co., Ltd. has been contracted on the $5,754,610 project. Grading work is anticipated to start in September 2024, pending approval of permits, and the work is expected to last a year.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources says the scope of work consists of “installing a pump and piping for the existing ʻUpolu Well, constructing a new water storage tank, installing watermains, constructing an access road and installing perimeter fencing.”

Officials say water for agricultural use has been an issue for North Kohala, ever since the Kohala Ditch system was damaged in April 2021.

“Improvements to the ʻUpolu Well to meet agricultural production standards are critical in ensuring the North Kohala region has a viable agricultural water source,” said Sen. Lorraine R. Inouye, whose support in the Hawaiʻi State Legislature was critical to funding the project. “Due to the loss of the ditch water in 2021, many agricultural users had to switch their water source to domestic water from the county’s water system which is much more expensive and cost prohibitive for their continued operations. Creating a new, affordable agricultural water source is the spark of hope the North Kohala agriculture community needs to reinvigorate the Big Island’s agricultural industry.”

“I started this project back in 2016 and after a long wait of eight years, I am very pleased it is finally being completed,” said Inouye in the news release. “I would also like to thank the DLNR Engineering Division under the guidance of Carty Chang for the many hours dedicated to complete this project, which will be managed by the Department of Agriculture.”